March Madness Second Round Television Schedule
The 2023 NCAA Tournament is off and running and Thursday provided the goods early with games coming down to the final seconds and some underdogs busting brackets. The evening portion of the program wasn't quite as good. But with 16 contests down and a mere 48 left to go, we now know the schedule for Saturday as teams try to advance to the Sweet 16.
And there are some juicy matchups worth scheduling your weekend around.
Below is the March Madness second round television and announcer schedule.
Saturday
12:10 p.m. (13) Furman vs. (5) San Diego State, CBS, Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
2:40 p.m. (5) Duke vs. (4) Tennessee, CBS, Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
5:15 p.m. (8) Arkansas vs. (1) Kansas, CBS, Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
6:10 p.m. (15) Princeton vs. (7) Missouri, TNT, Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
7:10 p.m. (9) Auburn vs. (1) Houston, TBS, Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
7:45 p.m. (10) Penn State vs. (2) Texas, CBS, Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
8:40 p.m. (7) Northwestern vs. (2) UCLA, TNT, Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
9:40 p.m. (8) Maryland vs. (1) Alabama, TBS, Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson