NCAA Tournament to be Held With No Fans in Attendance
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 11 2020
NCAA president Mark Emmert has announced the Division I men's and women's NCAA Tournaments will be played without fans in attendance due to concerns over the coronavirus. This is a massive announcement that will fundamentally change the way the tournament is played and how it looks on television.
Emmert says the games will only have essential staff and limited family attendance.
This is major news as the NCAA works to attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus. It appears most major sporting events are heading in this direction.
The NCAA obviously didn't want this to happen, as its entire spring calendar is built around March Madness. But with a number of states restricting attendance at public events, this was the logical conclusion.
Frankly, sports fans are lucky the tournament hasn't been outright canceled.