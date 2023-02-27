March Madness Locations: Every Host City in the 2023 NCAA Tournament
We are currently less than two weeks away from the best day on the sporting calendar, which is the dramatic unveiling of the NCAA Tournament brackets. Soon all of the bracketologies and prognosticating will give way to the timeless art of picking one too many No. 12-over-No. 5 upsets. Teams have been jockeying for both the easiest path to the Final Four and to play close to home.
Here are the host cities on the road to Houston:
March 14-15, First Four-- Dayton, OH (UD Arena)
March 16 & 18, First/Second Rounds-- Birmingham, AL (Legacy Arena)
March 16 & 18, First/Second Rounds-- Des Moines, IA (Wells Fargo Arena)
March 16 & 18, First/Second Rounds-- Orlando, FL (Amway Center)
March 16 & 18, First/Second Rounds-- Sacramento, CA (Golden 1 Center)
March 17 & 19, First/Second Rounds-- Albany, NY (MVP Arena)
March 17 & 19, First/Second Rounds-- Columbus, OH (Nationwide Arena)
March 17 & 19, First/Second Rounds-- Denver, CO (Ball Arena)
March 17 & 19, First/Second Rounds-- Greensboro, NC (Greensboro Coliseum)
March 23 & 25, West Regional Round-- Las Vegas, NV (T-Mobile Arena)
March 23 & 25, East Regional Round-- New York, NY (Madison Square Garden)
March 24 & 26, Midwest Regional Round-- Kansas City, MO (T-Mobile Center)
March 24 & 26, South Regional Round-- Louisville, KY (KFC Yum! Center)
April 1 & 3, Final Four-- Houston, TX (NRG Stadium)