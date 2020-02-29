National College Players Association Urges NCAA to Consider Hosting March Madness Games With No Crowd
By Liam McKeone | Feb 29 2020
Concerns surrouding the coronavirus have grown exponentially over the last few weeks. As a result, the National College Players Association released a statement on Saturday urging the NCAA to consider hosting March Madness games without a crowd when the tournament kicks off in a few weeks:
There is no such thing as an overabundance of caution when it comes to stuff like this. From my non-doctor perspective, circumstances would have to deteriorate considerably for the NCAA to actually enact such a policy, given its drastic measures. But other sports around the world have already gone to that extreme; this weekend's slate of Serie A games in Italy will be played with no crowd, as reported by ESPN earlier this week.