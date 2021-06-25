Marc Stein Leaving New York Times, Moving to Substack
Marc Stein is leaving the New York Times and headed to Substack, he announced Friday afternoon. Stein has been with the Times for nearly four years after spending the previous 15 at ESPN. In his announcement he expresses excitement for the "deliciously blank canvas, total independence and the closest connection possible" the move will facilitate.
Stein has been covering the NBA for three decades and remains one of the biggest names in the space. Reporters leaving high-profile outlets for Substack is a thinkpiece to be explored at anytime, though it's probably a bit early to term anything as an exodus. Time will tell.
In his first post, Stein teases a free Tuesday newsletter with additional posts and opportunities available to paid subscribers.