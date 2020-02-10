Manu Ginobili Applied Chapstick, Looked Like This
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The pressure of a Game 7 is real. The mind races and the lips chap. Manu Ginobili is a veteran, though, so he’s always prepared. He knows in-game hygiene is important, no matter how it looks.
