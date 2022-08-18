Review: Netflix's Manti Te'o Documentary, 'Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist'
Manti Te'o finally shares his side of the story in Untold: The GIrlfriend Who Didn't Exist. The new two-part documentary premiered on Netflix this week. We watched it and talk about how the main players came off, what it was like in real time and what we can hope for the next Main Character, whether they deserve it or not.
00:30-6:30: Intro
06:30-13:50: Manti and Naya
13:50-18:00: Media reaction
18:00-23:54: Mainstream Appeal
23:54-30:00: Te'o-ing
30:00-34:55: Final Thoughts
INTRO
00:30 - Just two bloggers remembering the Manti Te'o saga in real time. The documentary was well-done and focused on all the main players, most importantly Manti Te'o and Naya (who was Ronaiah Tuiasosopo back in 2013).
MANTI AND NAYA
06:30 - How did everyone come off? What did we know about catfishes? How did Te'o fall for it? How could Te'o have better controlled the situation?
MEDIA REACTION
13:50 - Tim Burke and Jack Dickey thought they were exposing ESPN and other major outlets for not fact-checking the original story, but the media focused on Te'o.
MAINSTREAM APPEAL
18:00 - Why are we so obsessed with the sad stories of athletes? How did the hoax affect Te'o's life and draft stock? What should the media have done differently?
TE'O-ING
23:54 - Turning the victim into a meme and feeling bad about it all these years later. The obsession with Teo's sexuality.
FINAL THOUGHTS
30:00 - It's hard to remember that the MAIN CHARACTER is a human. If you remember this story, you will love it. If you're new to Manti Te'o getting catfished, you will just be shocked. The culmination of everything in this story was incredible to see.