Manny Machado Just Made an Absolutely Absurd Over-The-Shoulder Catch
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 18 2020
Manny Machado just made what looked to be an impossible catch. It's one that has to be seen to be believed.
Machado has been the San Diego Padres' shift man this year, often moving from third base to shallow right field with left-handed hitters at the plate. That came in handy against the Texas Rangers.
Machado was in short right with Joey Gallo at the plate in the bottom of the second on Tuesday. Gallo took his traditional huge swing, and hit a sky-high pop up right down the line. Machado took off on a sprint, somehow tracked the ball with his back turned to the plate, and managed to grab a ridiculous over-the-shoulder catch in the most casual way possible,
Check this out:
Just your average F-5 in the scorebook for Gallo.
How did he make that catch? It's insane. He grabbed it over the shoulder and off to the side, and the ball would have been fair if he didn't catch it.
That's maybe the best catch of the season in Major League Baseball.