Roundup: Mandy Moore Discusses Emmy Snub; Inflation Still High; Knicks, Jazz Talk Donovan Mitchell Trade
Inflation is continuing to run hot in the U.S. ... Stocks dropped following the news ... Protesters in Sri Lanka overrun prime minister's office ... Cop once beaten by colleagues is Boston's new police commissioner ... Joe Biden lands in Israel as security concerns loom ... "Bluey" Season 3 set at Disney+ ... A look at the Season 6 cast of "Black Mirror" ... Mandy Moore on "This Is Us" Emmy snub ... The Blue Jays fired Charlie Montoyo ... Big 12 commissioner says conference is "open for business" ... Johnny Gaudreau signed with the Blue Jackets ... Jazz and Knicks discussing Donovan Mitchell trade ... Royals missing 10 unvaccinated players for Toronto series ...
The most productive MLB jersey numbers [ESPN]
How MLB draft prospects compare to All-Star dads [CBS Sports]
First impressions of top rookies in NBA Summer League [Sports Illustrated]
Ms. Marvel season finale is a landmark moment for the MCU [The Ringer]
NHL free agency grades [Yahoo Sports]
The Warriors want Kevin Durant but the price might be too high [The Big Lead]
The first trailer for Rob Zombie's The Munsters.
Shohei Ohtani, smooth.
David Letterman discussing being in on Andy Kaufman's crazy bits.
Fun. -- "Some Nights"