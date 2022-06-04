Roundup: Mandy Moore Is Pregnant; Yordan Alvarez Gets Huge Contract; Rangers Take 2-0 Lead on Lighting
Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress ... Ukrainians are united against Russia controlling their land ... Tropical storm warning issued for South Florida ... Stocks fell despite a strong jobs report ... Elon Musk says Tesla plans to cut 10 percent of staff ... Mandy Moore announces pregnancy ... "Raised by Wolves" canceled at HBO Max ... The Phillies fired Joe Girardi ... Brent Musburger out as Raiders play-by-play man ... Idaho State assistant football coach charged with murder ... Astros lock up Yordan Alvarez on six-year, $115 million deal ... The most overrated prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft ... Alex Mack retires from the NFL ... Seven big MLB trade targets ... The Dodgers are set to pay a record luxury tax bill ... Rafael Nadal is in the French Open final again ... Kenny Atkinson front runner for the Hornets job ...
The Warriors got a serious dose of humility [Yahoo Sports]
Warriors showing calm after Game 1 collapse [The Athletic]
The Celtics are the NBA's most complete team [CBS Sports]
Stranger Things creators answer burning questions [Variety]
What Josh McDaniels is doing differently this time [Sports Illustrated]
Adam Sandler remains a fashion icon at Hustle premiere [The Big Lead]
Millie Bobby Brown faced down the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Highlights from Game 2 of the Rangers-Lighting series.
Joe Musgrove flirted with a no-hitter as the Padres beat the Brewers.
The Wallflowers -- "Some Flowers Bloom Dead"