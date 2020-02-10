Manchester City Wins Premier League, Fans Run onto Field, Quote Britney Spears in Sign
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 Sunday to clinch the 2013-14 Premier League title. City only spent 14 days atop the league during the season, but let’s not forget they were most pundits preseason favorites.
A group of City fans marked the occasion by quoting … Britney Spears’ first hit song?
And then a whole bunch ran onto the field to celebrate at the Eithad Stadium.
