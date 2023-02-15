Man Moons Traffic Helicopters During Live LA Police Chase
There was a two-hour police chase in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The chase ended around 10:47 p.m., just a few minutes after someone mooned the driver, the police and the traffic helicopters that were following the action. The local FOX anchor was not impressed.
"Look at this guy. OK. He just decided to moon everybody. So that's his moment. I hope mom was watching and she's feeling proud of that right now."
As one person pointed out, it was the guy's Joe Buck moment.
I mean, yeah, that's a dude's butt from 500 feet. It's not really that big of a deal. There are no victims here. Except for the person whose car got stolen.