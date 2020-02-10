Man Displays Carolina Panthers Fan-hood With Ostentatious Pick-up Truck
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
This ornate truck, which was spotted outside of a North Carolina car dealership, supposedly also has a slide-out grill and a horn that was customized to blare the Panthers’ howl. Do you think it’s the fan’s main vehicle, or just something he takes out on the road for special occasions? Nevertheless, it must be utterly fantastic to have the scratch to burn on something like this. This guy belongs in the fan Hall of Fame.
Related: Watch a Groom Arrive at His Wedding in a Monster Truck
Related: Steve Smith Promises “blood and guts everywhere” if He Plays Against the Panthers in the Future
Related: Ric Flair Has Received Death Threats from Thoughtful Panther Fans, Will Not Attend Sunday’s Game in Carolina