Man City Fans Took Down Tottenham's Pride Flag After EPL Loss
By Stephen Douglas
Tottenham Hotspur beat the defending Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, 1-0, behind one goal from Son Heung-Min. When the match some fans made their way onto the field. As one of those fans was approached by security he put his shirt over his face to either hide his identity or because he forgot his mask.
Between the speed and hiding his head like that, he had all sorts of turtle vibes, but he was not the only fan who was a problem.
In the stands Man City fans were getting into it with security and removed Tottenham's pride flag which is a pretty clear statement.
Aren't fans the best?