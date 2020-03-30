Mallory Edens has Her First TikTok Taken Down
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 30 2020
Mallory Edens is stuck at home trying to find ways to entertain herself just like the rest of us. The daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens has been active on Instagram documenting how she's getting through it all. Last week she revealed she made her first TikTok video. It was taken down in five minutes.
Edens jokingly claimed the video was taken off the site because her dancing with model pal Moa Aberg was just too "special."
She saved the video and posted it on Instagram. Check it out:
I'm not a huge stickler for perfect choreography, but if you're going to post it to the Internet, it needs to be a little more well-rehearsed. This just felt a bit slapdash. TikTok clearly agreed and took it down hoping for a better effort.