Major League Eating Will Host a Quarantine Food-Friendly Eating Competition With Joey Chestnut
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 14 2020
Major League Eating is going to be the first big time professional sport to return to help our nation cope with the coronavirus crisis. This Friday, Joey Chestnut, Matt Stonie and six other competitive eaters will live-stream a competition where they consume four foods you may have become reacquainted with over the last month of your quarantine. Here are the official tournament foods according to TMZ.
Qualifying Round: Sliced Bologna -- two pounds
Quarterfinals: Milk and Cookies -- one family pack of Oreos and a half-gallon of milk
Semifinals: Baked Beans -- 1.5 gallons
Finals: Ramen Noodles -- 10 individual ramen cups
We discussed ramen as one of our favorite meals under $2 last week so it is a fitting final food. The one-point-five gallons of baked beans sound like a real issue and are not recommended as a serving size. The cookies and milk sounds fun on its own.
And with this news it is officially time to start talking about the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. There is no way the Fourth of July tradition goes on as normal on Coney Island. It will be interesting to see how MLE handles the hundreds of hot dogs that will have to be sent all over the country to make this year's contest close to official. Chestnut has won 12 of the last 13 contests.