Major League Baseball's Fourth of July Hats Belong in a Gas Station
Every year Major League Baseball gets to work ensuring that every holiday and special remembrance gets its own hat and jersey tie-ins. The Fourth of July is a big one and fans have come to expect wear that shouts AMERICA at the top of its lungs. Independence Day has been celebrated before by making team logos red, white, and blue but that was apparently too subtle. This year the theme will hammer you in the face with the force of a bald eagle flying at top speed.
These look like cheap coffee cups at a gas station. Or the hats you see in a kiosk on the way to the counter. And yet some people will buy them. Room for everyone here on this celestial orb.