Major League Baseball Is Getting Angrier and Rob Manfred is Losing Control
By Kyle Koster | Feb 18 2020
Fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal continues to dominate Major League Baseball. Each time commissioner Rob Manfred opens his mouth, he manages to make things slightly worse than they were before. Each time a non-Astros player opens his, it's clearer that the festering resentment won't be dying down any time soon.
The Big Lead's Kyle Koster and Brian Giuffra discussed why there's so much frustration, what comes next, and if there's any way this messiness could prove to be a net-positive for baseball.
