Major League Baseball Will Deliver a New Economic Proposal to Players Association on Tuesday
By Ryan Phillips | May 22 2020
Major League Baseball is set to deliver a new economic proposal to the MLB Players Association on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich. This move comes as baseball attempts to start its season with time running out to get a significant number of games in.
It's likely any proposal from the owners won't involve revenue sharing, as the players association has claimed that is a non-starter for these talks. Obviously there has to be some accommodation made for the lost revenue on both sides, but the 50/50 revenue split the owners were initially offering is likely off the table.
It seems there is momentum for baseball to actually get a season in this year, but there are a number of hurdles to get over before fans should be optimistic. The health and testing issues will be substantial, but both sides seem to be making progress on that front. The financial gap between the two camps will likely be much harder to bridge.
We'll likely have an idea what the framework of a deal could look like by the middle of next week. If the two sides are still really far apart then it might be time to worry. At this point spring training could restart in mid-June with the regular season kicking off in early July. If there are any more significant delays they could kill the season.