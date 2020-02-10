Magic Johnson Tweets, "I am not trying to buy the Clippers, they already have an owner."
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Over the weekend Magic Johnson said he would no longer attend Clippers games as long as Donald Sterling owned the team. Sunday, on ABC’s NBA Countdown, Johnson said he didn’t think Sterling should own a team anymore.
Next rumors began to swirl that Johnson would try to buy the team from Sterling. Monday night Johnson tweeted about the rumor and said, “I am not trying to buy the Clippers, they already have an owner.” Try as he might, this probably won’t quell the rumor. If anything this might intensify it the way things work nowadays.
Johnson is valued to be worth somewhere in the range of $500 million. In 2012 he was part of the Guggenheim Partners group that purchased the Los Angeles Dodgers for $2.15 billion. The group also owns the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.
