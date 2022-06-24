Magic Did Not Workout Paolo Banchero Before Taking Him First in the Draft Out of Nowhere
The Orlando Magic selected Duke's Paolo Banchero with the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night. The pick was basically out of nowhere as Jabari Smith was expected to go No. 1 to Orlando right up until something weird happened in the betting markets late last night. For most of the day Smith went back to being the favorite, but we all know what happened next.
In the wake of the surprise selection, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Magic didn't have a formal workout or meeting with Banchero, which seems weird! They met with him at the combine in Chicago and apparently that was enough.
You have to wonder if Banchero was as surprised as everyone else when he was taken first.
If things don't work out with Banchero, this is going to be a hilarious anecdote that the team will never live down. If Banchero is the best rookie and has the best career of anyone in his class, well, it's one of those incredible intuition things. Anywhere in between and it's probably still a punchline. Go Magic!