Madison Cawthorn Dipped and Showed Off His Spit Cup on the House Floor
By Stephen Douglas
Madison Cawthorn (R - North Carolina) sat behind House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R - California) as he spoke for hours on Thursday night during what was truly a "magic minute." As the hours dragged on Cawthorn needed a pick-me-up, so he took out a tin of chewing tobacco and put in a dip. Cawthorn was likely using pouches because it would be gauche to spill chew all over the House floor.
Later in the 3 a.m. hour, McCarthy mentioned spittoons, which made Cawthorn hold up a coffee cup he was using to spit in.
And this is why you stay tuned for the entire game. You never know when the cameras will catch something interesting happening on the floor or in the stands.