Mad Dog Freaks Out Over Bad Beat in Rams-Seahawks Game
Chris "Mad Dog" Russo flipped out on Wednesday's episode of ESPN's First Take, which isn't a rare occurrence but this time it was pretty great. During a segment called "What Are You Mad About!" Russo discussed a call from Sunday's Seattle Seahawks -- Los Angeles Rams game and he absolutely lost his mind.
Russo pointed out how angry the call got him and added that he had money on the Rams. Just classic Mad Dog.
Check this out:
Good idea, don't let the wife know about your gambling losses. It was a solid plan until he announced it on national television.
As usual, Mad Dog's rant was epic. His meltdowns are always phenomenal and this was no exception.