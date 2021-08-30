Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo Unleashes Classic New York Mets Rant
Chris "Mad Dog" Russo's rants are the stuff of legend. When he grabs a subject and absolutely tears it apart, it's as a good as sports commentary can get. He unleashed another all-time classic on Monday while discussing the New York Mets and the players' attitude toward the fans.
Over the past few weeks, Mets players were using a "thumbs down" gesture and Javy Baez later revealed it was aimed at fans.
Russo was ... not pleased. Enjoy:
Epic. Just epic.
When Russo gets going there's no stopping him. As Tim Ryan pointed out, it feels like he topped 20,000 words in that two minute, 20 second clip. I'm not even sure he took a breath.