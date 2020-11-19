How Much Would You Pay to Administer the COVID-19 Vaccine Into Mad Dog Russo's Fanny?
By Kyle Koster | Nov 19, 2020, 11:12 AM EST
This, much like Planet Fitness, is a judgement-free zone. If you're willing to pay $8,000 or even $17,203 to inject Hall of Fame broadcaster Chris "Mad Dog" Russo's bare buttocks with the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine whenever it becomes available, there will be nary a side-eye aimed in your direction. And Russo certainly isn't going to bat an eye because he is so down for it.
I fundamentally agree with him, too. Worst-case scenario, the government poisons us all on purpose. What then? A pretty cool Dystopian movie for a while, just to break up the general malaise and a welcome new dread. A win-win-lose.