Mad Dog Goes Off on Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving is, rightfully, under fire from all angles right now after promoting an antisemitic documentary on social media. He has since patently refused to apologize for his actions. Chris Russo is done with Irving. Mad Dog went on tos show on Thursday afternoon and absolutely lit into the Brooklyn Nets guard in an A-plus rant.
Here's what he had to say:
He's absolutely right. Irving should be suspended indefinitely until he apologizes. The flat-Earth stuff was stupid but, ultimately, harmless. This? This is unacceptable.
Irving is a wildly talented basketball player but he's truly awful for the NBA. It's an absolute disaster for the league as others have said.