Chris Russo Rips Caller Who Tried to Defend Aaron Rodgers
Chris "Mad Dog" Russo has zero patience when callers upset him, and we heard an example on Tuesday. A caller named Craig attempted to defend Aaron Rodgers, while also revealing himself to be anti-vaccine. Russo cut the guy off and laid into him. It was highly entertaining.
Here's the exchange:
When Craig said he'd been "taking natural supplements since March of 2020" you could almost feel the hair stand up on back of Mad Dog's neck. I mean, how did the caller think this was going to go?
Perhaps the best part is Russo pointing that if Craig misses a day of work, nobody cares. If Rodgers does it's a big freaking deal. So yeah, it's not at all the same. Sorry Craig.