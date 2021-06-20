Mackenzie Hughes Gets Ball Stuck in Tree at U.S. Open
Mackenzie Hughes is two shots off the lead at the 2021 U.S. Open when one of the weirdest things I've ever seen on a golf course happened. On the 11th hole, Hughes hit a ball into a tree and it didn't come down. It just sat stuck on a branch.
Hughes' first shot a the 11th bounced off a cart path and wound up in the tree. He couldn't believe it:
That's insane. What are the odds of that actually happening? It just stuck there.
In the end he took a drop and a one stroke penalty, and wound up with a double bogey on the hole. That took him from 4-under to 2-under and put him three strokes off the lead.
The last round at Torrey Pines is rapidly devolving with a lot of guys running into some awful shots. Louis Oosthuizen is holding a tight lead over Jon Rahm but that could change any minute.