Mack Wilson Posts, Deletes Tweet Of Him Standing Over Concussed JuJu Smith-Schuster By William Pitts | Nov 15 2019 Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The fallout from one of the most bitter games in NFL history rages on.

After his team's hotly-contested 21-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which saw two of his teammates suspended as a result of an ugly brawl, Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson posted this rather unfortunate tweet.

Mack Wilson just deleted this tweet #Browns pic.twitter.com/gWLcBzbb5X — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) November 15, 2019

You'll probably have to click on it to see the image in full, but the bottom of the frame shows Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster splayed out on the field after a vicious hit in the second quarter. Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion on the play after being crushed between two Browns defenders.

Less than 24 hours after such a violent football game where another man was literally assaulted with his own helmet, this is not exactly a good look. It's possible that Wilson just found the photo somewhere and posted it because it looked cool and featured him, but regardless, he should've thought things through a bit.

Wilson later deleted the tweet, but as we all know, you can't really delete a tweet...especially when it's packed with so much baggage.

For the Browns, this is not even their first brush with social media problems this year. Earlier this month, the team cut receiver Jermaine Whitehead after he posted a series of threatening tweets to critics in the media following the team's loss to the Denver Broncos.