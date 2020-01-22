Mack Brown is Against Friday Night Football Now That He Doesn't Work the Games For ESPN
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 22 2020
The University of North Carolina Tar Heels football team will open and close their 2020 season with games on Friday nights. One person who does not like that is UNC head coach Mack Brown, who feels that Friday night should be "sacred" for high school football.
Brown had less to say about college football on Friday night when ESPN was paying him to work the broadcasts.
Between Brown's time at Texas and his return to North Carolina, he often worked Friday night games alongside Adam Amin - as long as his travel plans allowed it. Now that he's coaching again, he probably wants to curry favor with high school coaches he might need for recruiting purposes. So of course he's going to say he's against games on Friday nights.
The truth is, nobody with any sort of rooting interest in a high school football game is going to skip it to watch North Carolina Tar Heels football. Even if Brown has turned them into a team that went all the way to the Military Bowl last season.