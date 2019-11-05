Macaulay Culkin Confirms Baker Mayfield Resembles One of the Wet Bandits By Stephen Douglas | Nov 04 2019 Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield had another forgettable performance on Sunday. Mayfield completed 27-of-42 passes for 273 yards and his seventh single-touchdown performance in Cleveland's sixth loss of the season. Then he showed up at his press conference looking like a lot of things. One of those things was a seasonally-appropriate combination of Harry and Marv from the Home Alone movies.

On Monday, Macaulay Culkin took to Twitter to make clear his intention to defend his house. And then he took a shot at Cleveland.

Actually... He doesn't look like the wet bandits. #BakerMayFieldLooksLike a dude who's been living in Cleveland for the past two years. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) November 5, 2019

The replies to Culkin's post were particularly good, making Mayfield the third Wet / Sticky Bandit.

Cleveland, your quarterback, woof.