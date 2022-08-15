Mac Jones Ranked Surprisingly High By Fellow Players in NFL Top 100
Mac Jones was the last quarterback picked in the first round of last year's NFL Draft but outplayed the guys picked ahead of him in 2021. Part of the reason was the structure around him. Jones played on a decent New England Patriots squad that had a very specific offensive plan, one that did not ask much of Jones on a play-to-play basis. As such, there's plenty of optimism about Jones' ability to execute the gameplan but questions still remain in regards to whether he can elevate the system among fans and pundits.
Jones' fellow players think higher of him, apparently. NFL Network is rolling out its list of the top 100 players in the league heading into 2022, as voted by the players themselves, and Jones came in at No. 85. Notably, he is higher than Kirk Cousins, who was ranked No. 99.
Cousins is who he is at this point-- a good enough quarterback with solid statlines but with a penchant to fail when the moment is biggest. He still threw for 11 more touchdowns and six fewer picks than Jones last year. It's a little surprising Cousins is this low and that the players felt Jones was deserving of a spot above him.
These rankings obviously mean nothing in the grand scheme of it all but there is something to be gleaned from how the guys who play the games view their peers. Buy Mac Jones stock for 2022, I guess.