Mac Jones and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Pro Day
By Stephen Douglas
Mar 30, 2021, 2:07 PM EDT
Alabama had its Pro Day on Tuesday with Mac Jones throwing and DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris running some routes. While Jones made some nice throws, he also missed a few deep balls which got some very disappointed dad reactions from the NFL head coaches in attendance, like Bill Belichick and Kyle Shanahan.
Some real "and you want to be my latex salesman" energy in the building today. It will be tough for Jones after seeing this considering the only other thing they have to evaluate him on is a championship season where his team went undefeated and he completed 77 percent of his passes in the toughest conference in all of college athletics.