Mac Jones Celebrated a First Down That He Clearly Did Not Get
By Stephen Douglas
Mac Jones and the New England Patriots were facing third and ten against the Tennessee Titans during week 12. With no one open, Jones tucked the ball away and ran for it. He needed to get to the six for a first, but went into a slide at the ten. He then got up - at least three yards short - and signaled a first down. As he walked back to the huddle with a smile on his face the Patriots sent out their kicking unit.
Now, in Jones' defense, he got hit on the play. Maybe even in the head. It was after he had given hismelf up, so a penalty could or should have been called for any number of reasons. But it wasn't. So Jones stood up and celebrated a first down that he didn't come close to getting, which is funny.
Tom Brady would never.