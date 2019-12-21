Luka Doncic to Sign With Jordan Brand By Liam McKeone | Dec 21 2019 Luka Doncic | Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Luka Doncic's play this year has been outstanding, and he firmly established himself as a legitimate MVP candidate before hitting the sideline with a sprained ankle. One of the less-discussed storylines about his entrance into superstardom is his shoe deal, or lack thereof. Doncic was perhaps the biggest free agent star in the NBA for shoe brands, and they've all likely been battling behind the scenes to land the transcendent 20-year-old.

Not so surprisingly, Jordan Brand won out. Shams Charnia and Tim Cato of The Athletic report Doncic will soon sign a deal with Jordan to become the latest face of the company.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is closing in on a lucrative multi-year endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, sources tell me and @tim_cato. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2019

"Lucrative" will probably end up being the understatement of the year. This is a big get for Jordan after they also won the Zion Williamson sweepstakes over the summer. Between he and Doncic, Jordan has two future stars locked down-- and Doncic is by far the biggest international star they've managed to lock down.

Doncic joins Williamson, Russell Westbrook, Jayson Tatum, Victor Oladipo, and others as the biggest pieces of the NBA side of Jordan.