Luka Doncic Laughed About the Andrew Wiggins Poster Dunk: 'That Was Impressive'
Andrew Wiggins dunked on Luka Doncic during the Golden State Warriors' Game 3 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. It was a dunk so vicious, as Shaq noted on TNT after the game, it caused Doncic to flop in mid-air. It was a poster. An NFT. A YouTube highlight that will live forever. Doncic was asked about it in the postgame press conference and could only chuckle and wish he could jump like that.
This isn't really a *big* moment for Luka, but it's nice to see him appreciate what happened. No complaining. No not wanting to talk about it. Just honesty about how cool it was. And boy was it cool.
It's honestly shocking that officials even called the original foul. It's an unwritten rule that if it's going on a poster it doesn't really matter what happens with that off-hand. But that's a testament to Luka's flopability. He can exaggerate contact in any situation and then laugh about it afterwards. It's all part of the show.