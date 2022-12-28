No One Has Ever Earned a Beer More than Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic put on a masterclass last night, posting a 60-point, 21-rebound triple-double and singlehandedly delivering the Dallas Mavericks to an improbable overtime victory over the New York Knicks. His otherworldly display of skill and mettle including intentionally missing a free throw in the final seconds of regulation, securing the loose ball, and flipping it in for the game-tying bucket. It's a hell of a thing when someone who has no ceiling decides to fly higher than anyone has ever has ever flown.
Doncic's 60 points matched the highest total ever in a triple-double, matching James Harden. Only Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor have snagged 20-plus rebounds in a 50-point triple-double previously.
What made the whole thing even more special was how exhausted Doncic looked while logging 47 of the most productive minutes on record. He appeared in desperate need of a shower beer. And after the final whistle, he confirmed that some frosty suds were in his immediate future.
"I'm tired as hell," he said. "I need a recovery beer."
Hell yeah, man. A nice recovery beer to take the edge off after a stressful day at work is the best medicine. That's what my doctor, who operates out of a mostly deserted strip mall, always says.