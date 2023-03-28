Luka Doncic's Incredible Pass Will Make You Question Everything
Luka Doncic finds himself smack-dab in the middle of the full Kyrie Irving experience, which is certainly a way to enter a wide-open Western Conference playoff bracket. That is, if the Dallas Mavericks even make it because as of this blog posting they are on the outside of the play-in tournament looking to make a decisive push over the final six regular season games.
But let's not focus on the negative. Let's find those silver linings from double-teaming dark clouds like Doncic did against Indiana Pacers defenders last night when he through arguably the pass of the year or pass of the last several years.
Full disclosure. I've watched this about 45 times since waking up an hour ago. And each time I think I finally understand it, some new variable is noticed making the degree of difficultly even more astounding. Doncic was being forced out, had to leave his feet and lose leverage, sail the ball past four different people and the pesky basketball stanchion to find Jaden Hardy in the opposite corner.
The court vision required to even think of throwing the pass is impressive. The mechanics involved should not be attempted at local pickup runs because someone's either going to get hurt or the other team will be recipients of a fastbreak opportunity the other way. Perhaps both.