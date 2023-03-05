Luka Doncic Blew a Huge Layup and Devin Booker Said Something to Upset Him
The Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, 130-126. Phoenix had a two-point lead late in the fourth quarter when Luka Doncic drove to the hoop, got away with a little shove, and proceeded to miss one of the easiest shots he'll ever have. Kevin Durant grabbed the rebound and then things got interesting.
Luka could not believe he missed it. As he started to walk up the court, Devin Booker said something to him. He appeared to be talking to the official at first, but something he said triggered Doncic. Fortunately for everyone, these guys are mostly just talkers so there was a bit of a warm embrace while they smiled in each other's faces before they were separated.
Just another chapter for the book about the Doncic - Booker rivalry, which could very well be the NBA's next great rivalry. Who knows how the standings will end up, but these two could very easily meet in the 4-5 matchup in the first round of the playoffs. Or in any other round as the Western Conference remains a mess.