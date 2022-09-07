Luka Doncic Made One of the Craziest Basketball Shots You Will Ever See at EuroBasket 2022
Luka Doncic made a buzzer-beating running fadeaway floater three-pointer off the wrong foot during the EuroBasket tournament. The shot was so absurd that it's barely worth mentioning the shot was made over Doncic's rival Rudy Gobert, the 7-foot-1, three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year who has a 7-foot-9 wingspan. And it's definitely not even worth mentioning that Evan Fournier was also attempting to guard him on the play.
What even is this? Who does this? Where does he get off!?
There's so much going on with this that it's either the most skilled thing we've ever seen or a complete misfire of Luka's muscles where everything did the opposite of what he wanted and it still somehow worked out for him. Another dribble or step to get to the more natural left foot and he doesn't get the shot off in time. He ability and creativity to attempt a floater instead of a regular shot so that Gobert can barely contest. The coordination to slow down enough to control that shot enough to even come close...
LOL.
Come on. This shot doesn't even make sense. If ever a basketball shot was deserving of a TikTok challenge, this is it.