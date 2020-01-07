Luka Doncic Talked Trash After a 21-Point Quarter Against the Chicago Bulls By Stephen Douglas | Jan 06 2020 Luka Doncic lets a defender know how many points he has.

Luka Doncic had his 11th triple-double of the season in a Mavericks home win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Luka went off for 21 points in the third quarter and capped it with a deep step-back three-pointer over Shaq Harrison.

Luka Doncic (34 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST) tallies 21 in the 3rd quarter to pace the @dallasmavs!



Watch Live: https://t.co/lZZApswzuX pic.twitter.com/bfN6cLgFd9 — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2020

Harrison, who averages about 8 minutes a game for Chicago, was on the wrong end of most of Luka's third quarter highlights. Who knows what Harrison did to put Luka in a mood to embarrass him, but as the quarter ended and Doncic was walking to the Mavs bench he made sure to let Harrison know how many points he had on the night. Even going so far as to wait for him to finish speaking with the referee so he definitely saw him signaling "34" with his fingers.

Luka talking shit to Shaq Harrison telling him he has 34 points LOL pic.twitter.com/3Uv1JcFweE — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 7, 2020

Doncic finished with 38 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. The Mavericks are now 23-13 on the season.