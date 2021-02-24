Ian Eagle Nailed the Call on Luka Doncic's Buzzer Beater Against the Celtics
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 23, 2021, 10:42 PM EST
Ian Eagle is one of the best play-by-play announcers in all of sports. While he doesn't have a signature "BANG!" like Mike Breen, he can still nail a big moment. At the conclusion of Tuesday night's Dallas Mavericks - Boston Celtics game, he got his seized his opportunity.
The Boston Celtics fell behind by 12 with 3:57 remaining, but made a furious comeback to take a 105-104 lead with 37,6 seconds remaining. On the next possession Luka Doncic worked until he finally got Daniel Theis in isolation and created enough space and hit the go-ahead step-back three with 15 seconds remaining.
Jaylen Brown responded with a layup that tied the game at 107-107 with 9.5 seconds remaining. And then Luka did it again.
Doncic finished the game with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists. He was on fire, making 6-of-8 three pointers. Meanwhile, Ian Eagle did not miss.