Luka Doncic Limps Off Court With Ankle Injury By Stephen Douglas | Dec 14 2019 Miami Heat v Dallas Mavericks | Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Luka Doncic was injured early in the Dallas Mavericks game against the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Doncic was driving to the basket when he stepped on the foot of Kendrick Nunn and his right ankle buckled. Doncic hopped behind the basket and went down. He was on the floor for a few minutes before he got up and limped to the locker room in obvious pain.

UPDATE: Doncic is out for the rest of the night with a sprained ankle.

Luka is averaging 30.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists this season. Dallas had the third best record in the Western Conference coming into tonight and it's basically all because of him.