Luis Suarez Quick Free Kick Waved Off by Phil Dowd
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Luis Suarez appeared to put Liverpool ahead 1-0 against Newcastle United with this quickly-taken free kick following a foul. It was a smart idea by the Uruguay, in theory, catching Newcastle completely off guard. Referee Phil Dowd waved off the goal since he hadn’t blown his whistle to restart the game. Dowd actually had his back to Suarez. (Hopefully the pot-bellied referee doesn’t search his name on Twitter after the match ends.)
Two minutes later Martin Škrtel’s took a terrible touch in his own penalty area, resulting in an own-goal putting Liverpool in a disastrous 1-0 hole. The Slovakian now has 11 goals on the season — four of the own goal variety.
Liverpool still needed Manchester City to lose at home to West Ham to claim its first title of the Premier League era.
The Premier League, as always, never lacks for drama.
