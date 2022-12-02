Luis Suárez in Tears After South Korea Beat Portugal to Eliminate Uruguay from the World Cup
South Korea beat Portgual, 2-1, on Friday to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup. While South Korea moves on, Uruguay goes home. The South Korean victory eliminated Uruguay who only beat Ghana, 2-0. Here's Luis Suárez reacting to South Korea's late goal.
Suárez could do nothing but watch as he sat on the bench calling for another goal. He was clealry in pain as he hid his face from cameras. Suárez went to the bench at the 66 minute mark.
It is the first time Uruguay failed to advance since they missed the tournament in 2006. They made the quarterfinals in 2018.