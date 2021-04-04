Luis Robert Pulled a Jose Canseco, Had a Fly Ball Bounce Off His Head
Luis Robert pulled a Jose Canseco. In 2021 that could mean a million things, but on the baseball field that can really only mean one thing. The one thing that people immediately think of Jose Canseco doing on a baseball field. That's right, Robert had a ball bounce off the top of his head.
That hurts. Both physically and mentally. This happened with two outs in the bottom of the third. After Robert called off shortstop Tim Anderson and took one to the dome the ball caromed into the outfield. One run scored in the process. Anthony Rendon, who reached when his towering fly ball hit an outfielder in the head, scored during the next at-bat. The White Sox went on to lose by two.
Fortunately for Robert, he's still young. There's no reason this needs to be his on-field legacy the way it became Canseco's. Even if it is almost as funny.