Ludacris Can Fly, But That Doesn't Make Him Stephen A. Smith
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 3, 2021, 12:11 PM EST
Ludacris can fly. The rapper/actor can now add another slash to his bio: pilot. He posted video of himself flying to his Instagram on Tuesday and we can now confirm that the sky is no longer the limit for the Fast & Furious franchise. Fast & Furious in space now seems inevitable.
His ability to fly also explains another post on his Instagram. A few days ago he posted this picture of Stephen A. Smith from Smith's days at Winston-Salem State. Enough people said something to Ludacris that he had to go on social media to assure people that this was not him.
So now you have to wonder if Stephen A. Smith could show up in a Fast & Furious movie as Tej Parker Sr.