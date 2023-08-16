We Almost Saw Lucas Glover Putting Lefthanded Out There
Lucas Glover was down to his final two options.
By Kyle Koster
Lucas Glover famously struggled with his putting after winning the 2009 U.S. Open and it was particularly painful to watch him from inside five feet because he would miss those with alarming regularity for over a decade. But this summer he decided to really attack the problem aggressively, eventually opting for a long sweeping putter from the Adam Scott collection. Since then he's ... well, he's turned into one of the best golfers in the world, as evidenced by his back-to-back victories.
It's a weird story and a great story and the perfect fodder for a movie starring whoever this generation's Dennis Quaid is. Continuing his media tour today on the Pat McAfee Show, Glover revealed just how desperate the situation was and that if the longer putter didn't work, he may have tried putting left-handed.
Glover is currently fourth in the FedExCup standings headed into this weekend's playoff event in Chicago and figures to have an actual shot at capturing the whole thing next weekend in Atlanta. It's turned around for him just in time, though it would have been pretty entertaining to watch a switch-hitter grinding it out there on Tour.