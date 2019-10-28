High School WR Decoldest Crawford Commits To LSU By Liam McKeone | Oct 28 2019 Sean Gardner/Getty Images

College football is fun for a lot of reasons. One of the big ones (for me, anyway) is how many great names there are out there. Given the pool of players who play college football is exponentially greater than the pool of professional players, there are a variety of fun names to be enjoyed in the NCAA.

LSU just added a recruit who might top all of our fellow bloggers' lists of Greatest Football Names Ever. Decoldest Crawford has committed to LSU. I regret to inform you, dear reader, that his middle name is NOT "ToEvaDoIt", as has been widely reported. His middle name is Jaun, which is still excellent. Nonetheless, Decoldest is an all-time great first name.

ToEvaDoIt is not actually Decoldest Crawford's middle name. I just spoke to him, he clarified it's Decoldest Jaun Crawford, for the record. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) October 28, 2019

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a new commitment from the state of Louisiana.



The Tigers have reeled in Green Oaks 2022 prospect Decoldest Crawford after he received an offer this weekend. https://t.co/8xXH7BscbE pic.twitter.com/hW2K3rw2xa — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) October 28, 2019

In my own experience, I've found people with outrageous names tend to have even more outrageous personalities, so I can't wait for this kid to get in front of a camera. Hearing Coach O grumble praise about Decoldest is going to be must-see television, too.