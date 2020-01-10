LSU's National Championship Hype Video Is Amazing
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 10 2020
The LSU Tigers are set to face off with the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday. It's been quite the run for LSU, as they've been the best team in college football all season and have a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback under center. On Thursday they dropped a hype video for the big game and, like LSU's season, it was magical.
Narrated by Anthony Mackie, the video is perfect. It's so well-produced and put together and if it doesn't get you fired up, you need to check you pulse.
Check out the video below:
That. Was. Awesome.
LSU will face Clemson Monday night at the Superdome for the national title. Both teams are 14-0 and have a legitimate claim to greatness. The winner will immediately be discussed among the greatest college football teams of all time.
Based on LSU's video, it's clear Joe Burrow, Ed Orgeron and the rest of the Tigers think they're going to go out and win.